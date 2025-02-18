© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy

"We Are the Things That We Do" with Mark Wilson | Influence Unplugged

By Lindsay Watson
Published February 18, 2025 at 5:38 PM EST

On this episode, Lindsay Watson welcomes Mark Wilson, Executive Director of Zoellner Arts Center, to talk about his experience in the performing arts and his journey to a role that he never saw someone like himself in as a child.

Mark talks about the mentor that encouraged him to take a leap into the administrative side of his work and the value of saying yes when people offer you new opportunities. He discusses the ways his work has impacted our community and his belief in creating a seat at the table for everyone.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful limited series celebrating Black History Month. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 2/18/25)

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy Mark WilsonZoellner Arts CenterBlack leadershipArtsPerformanceLehigh Valley
Lindsay Watson
Lindsay Watson is the host of Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy, a powerful limited series airing on WDIY throughout February 2025.
