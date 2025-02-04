Black leadership

-
Lindsay Watson is joined by William D. Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of FIA NYC Employment Services, to talk about his years of experience and the lessons he has to share.
Lindsay Watson kicks off Black History Month by welcoming Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis to talk about his journey to politics and being the first Black man in his role.
