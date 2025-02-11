"We're More Than Our Demographics" with Tyrone Russel and Kevin Greene | Influence Unplugged

On this episode, Lindsay Watson welcomes Tyrone Russel and Kevin Greene of Faces International to talk about their journeys to creating the Lehigh Valley's first fully Black-owned marketing agency. They talk about their initial career trajectories and how they translated their other skills into marketing.

Kevin and Tyrone talk about the various voices that go into their company and the mentors that inspired them to speak up loudly for themselves in their field. They also share their advice for other people looking to pursue businesses like theirs and talk about what's next for them and their company.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful limited series celebrating Black History Month. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 2/11/25)