Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy
Tuesdays in February 2025
Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy, hosted by Lindsay Watson, is a powerful limited series airing on WDIY throughout February 2025. This inspiring show highlights the remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions that have shaped our community and beyond. Each episode honors changemakers, artists, entrepreneurs, and trailblazers, offering heartfelt insights into their legacies. Featuring music produced by Wm. Di'Mon Brown of 11Thirty Entertainment, LLC, a Lehigh Valley-based entertainment company, this series blends storytelling and sound. Learn more about 11Thirty Entertainment at www.11ThirtyEnt.com.
Latest Episodes
Lindsay Watson is joined by William D. Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of FIA NYC Employment Services, to talk about his years of experience and the lessons he has to share.
Lindsay Watson talks with Dr. Chris Hunt of Moravian University about his efforts to prepare men from minority communities for life past high school, and shares his related research experience.
Lindsay Watson kicks off Black History Month by welcoming Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis to talk about his journey to politics and being the first Black man in his role.