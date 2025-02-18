"Perservere - It's Worth It" with Taisha Tolliver | Influence Unplugged

On this episode, Lindsay Watson welcomes Taisha Tolliver, an attorney at King Spry Law Firm, to talk about her experience being one of the few prominent Black female attorneys in the Lehigh Valley. She shares her journey into the law profession, which didn't begin with the intention of becoming a lawyer.

Taisha talks about some of the differences she sees in the Lehigh Valley now compared to when she grew up here. She also shares some things a young Black person or person of color should know when considering a career in law, and discusses some of her involvements in the community.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful limited series celebrating Black History Month. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 2/18/25)