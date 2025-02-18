© 2025
Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy

Working in Community to Build Community with Kumari Ghafoor-Davis | Influence Unplugged

By Lindsay Watson
Published February 18, 2025 at 5:57 PM EST

On this episode, Lindsay Watson is joined by Kumari Ghafoor-Davis, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator for the City of Allentown, to talk about her belief in building community and her advice for people looking to find that supportive circle here in the Lehigh Valley.

Kumari talks about her experience finding people who believe self care is radical and her work to provide love to everyone she crosses paths with. She shares her journey into the nonprofit sector and explains what keeps her pushing in her efforts.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful limited series celebrating Black History Month. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 2/18/25)

Lindsay Watson
Lindsay Watson is the host of Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy, a powerful limited series airing on WDIY throughout February 2025.
