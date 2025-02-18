© 2025
Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy

Assuming a Position at the table with Carmen Bell | Influence Unplugged

By Lindsay Watson
Published February 18, 2025 at 5:47 PM EST

On this episode, Lindsay Watson talks with Carmen Bell, Director for Healthy Aging at United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, about her efforts to encourage greater respect for our older residents. She discusses the 'why' behind her work.

Carmen also shares her belief in the value of speaking up and utilizing your seat at the table. She discusses voting as a right and a privilege and encourages listeners to think about the work that can be done now, regardless of the outcome of elections.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful limited series celebrating Black History Month. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 2/18/25)

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy Carmen BellUnited Way of the Greater Lehigh ValleyElder CareVotingCommunity
Lindsay Watson
Lindsay Watson is the host of Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy, a powerful limited series airing on WDIY throughout February 2025.
See stories by Lindsay Watson
