"We Are the Things That We Do" with Mark Wilson | Influence Unplugged

On this episode, Lindsay Watson welcomes Mark Wilson, Executive Director of Zoellner Arts Center, to talk about his experience in the performing arts and his journey to a role that he never saw someone like himself in as a child.

Mark talks about the mentor that encouraged him to take a leap into the administrative side of his work and the value of saying yes when people offer you new opportunities. He discusses the ways his work has impacted our community and his belief in creating a seat at the table for everyone.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful limited series celebrating Black History Month. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 2/18/25)