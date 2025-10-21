© 2025
Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy

A Focus on People with Kisha Bonnelk and Carolyn Stennett | Influence Unplugged

By Lindsay Watson
Published October 21, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT

Lindsay Watson first sits down with Kisha Bonnelk, the founder of Black Women Connecting LV, to share the spark behind the community-building group and how she's sustained it. She shares her shift from a loner as a kid to an extrovert determined to show up for people.

Then, Lindsay Watson talks with Carolyn Stennett, Vice President of HR at Victaulic, to emphasize the idea that success is about more than a title, share what drives her commitment to this community, and give advice to her younger self.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 10/21/25)

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy Kisha BonnelkCarolyn StennettBlack Women Connecting LVVictaulicCommunity
Lindsay Watson
Lindsay Watson is the host of Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy, a powerful series telling the story of African American success and creativity.
