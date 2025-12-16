Having Faith in the Leap with Amresse Farrow | Influence Unplugged

Lindsay Watson welcomes Amresse Farrow, a professional in digital marketing, AI, and web design and the co-founder of Logical Leap. They talk about Amresse's experience feeling othered as a Black woman and her belief giving everyone a leg up.

Amresse talks about the leap of faith she took into creating her own business and urges those chasing a dream to create a space for themselves.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 12/16/25)

