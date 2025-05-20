"Be the Champion of Your Own Life" with Joetta Clark Diggs and Jeffrey Bullock | Influence Unplugged

Lindsay Watson kicks off this episode with four-time Olympian Joetta Clark Diggs to talk about how she stays relevant and continues to make an impact after her initial rise to fame. Joetta dives into her work as an author and motivational speaker, her experience serving her community, and her hopes for the kind of legacy she'll leave behind.

Then, Lindsay welcomes Jeffrey Bullock, founder of PRISM AI Consultants, to talk about his shift from being a pharmacist to learning AI to its fullest extent. He shares his view of the future as AI continues to evolve and explains why being an entrepreneur is a humbling experience.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 5/20/25)