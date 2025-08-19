Pillars of Community with Benjamin and Yuvette Hailey | Influence Unplugged

Lindsay Watson sits down with Pastor Benjamin Hailey and Assistant Pastor Yuvette Hailey of Union Baptist Church of Allentown to talk about their calls to ministry. They share the stories of how they realized they were meant to preach.

The Haileys highlight how common it is for women to be suppressed in ministry and the importance of maintaining genuine love in difficult times. They also share some of the struggles that have made them who they are.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 8/19/25)

