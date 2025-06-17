Moving With Resilience with Jasmine Warren and David Robertson | Influence Unplugged

Lindsay Watson talks first with Jasmine Warren, founder of Be'Skintiful Makeup and Skincare Esthetics Spa, to talk about her shift from what she thought would be her lifelong career to bringing a first-of-its-kind beauty bar to Allentown. Jasmine talks about her determination to surpass the bar and the services she offers.

Then, Lindsay welcomes David Robertson, founder of Joshway, a nonprofit founded in honor of his brother that's seen massive growth in its short two years. David shares his journey that started in financial tech and highlights the importance of earning the trust and respect of others.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 6/17/25)