"Pursue the Thing You'd Do for Free" with William Brown | Influence Unplugged

On this episode, Lindsay Watson talks with William D. Brown, CEO and co-founder of FIA NOW Employment Solutions, among a long list of other prominent roles. He talks about growing up in New York and how he ended up opening businesses and living in the Lehigh Valley.

William shares his experience growing up in the golden age of hip hop and explains how it guided him to a career in music production. He talks about the importance of supporting others when you have the power to do so and his advice for people trying to figure out what to pursue.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful limited series celebrating Black History Month. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 2/4/25)