Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy

"The Work Needs to Be Done Here, Too" with Dr. Chris Hunt | Influence Unplugged

By Lindsay Watson
Published February 4, 2025 at 4:36 PM EST

On this episode, Lindsay Watson sits down with Dr. Chris Hunt, Vice President and Dean for Equity and Inclusion at Moravian University. He discusses the mentor that made him realize his passion for his line of work, and his efforts to be a similar mentor for Black students and students of color as they move past high school.

Dr. Hunt shares more about his Doctoral research and how it plays into his current mentorship efforts, and discusses the importance of faith in his life and passions. He discusses his belief that helping others is a duty, not a burden.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful limited series celebrating Black History Month. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 2/4/25)

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy Dr. Christopher HuntMoravian UniversityEquityInclusionStudentsmentorship
Lindsay Watson
Lindsay Watson is the host of Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy, a powerful limited series airing on WDIY throughout February 2025.
See stories by Lindsay Watson
