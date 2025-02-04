"Leave the Door a Little Wider" with Lt. Governor Austin Davis | Influence Unplugged

On this episode, Lindsay Watson talks with Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis about growing up in a small town and his path into politics. Davis shares his experience being the state's first Black Lieutenant Governor and his determination to support other members of the community so that he's not the last.

Davis shares stories about some of the people who supported him but emphasizes how many people can impact your journey in little ways you never think about. He discusses his vision for the future of Pennsylvania and shares tips for people looking to pursue a career in politics.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful limited series celebrating Black History Month. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 2/4/25)