"You Limit Yourself When You Stay In a Box" with Nellie Bestman | Influence Unplugged

On this episode, Lindsay Watson talks with Nellie Bestman, founder and owner of Livv Younique, LLC., a hair growth specialist and natural hair stylist. She talks about the work she does, how she began her business, and how she realized she needed a stronger business mindset to improve it.

Nellie discusses how her business partner inspired her to be more involved in the community and get both herself and her business concept out into the world. She also shares the differences she's seen between running a business in New York City versus the Lehigh Valley.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful limited series celebrating Black History Month. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 2/11/25)