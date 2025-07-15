"Dream Big, Dream Bold, Dream Endless" with JAcinth Headlam | Influence Unplugged

Lindsay Watson is joined by JAcinth Headlam, an actor, producer, and author who's determined to create her own success and help form an entertainment hub in the Lehigh Valley. JAcinth talks about the Innastar Trailblazer Awards and what inspired her to start them.

JAcinth also highlights the need to support the next generation of entertainers. She shares details about her film Love After the Holidays and the work that went into making and distributing it.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful series celebrating Black history and greatness. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 7/15/25)