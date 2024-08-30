© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Inside the (610)

"We Fought Our Way Out": A Beautiful Journey with Kwesa the Artist and Angel Ojea | Inside the (610)

By Michael Frassetto
Published August 30, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT

Mike Frassetto begins this episode by talking with Kwesa the Artist about the transitions in his life, including the shift from a dangerous life to a caring father and the shift to a new style in his music career. Kwesa shares where he is now in his creative journey, which has led him to two category wins at last year's Allentown Film Festival, documenting issues across the country, and his current docuseries project.

Then, Mike welcomes Angel Ojea, a.k.a. DJ Hitman, to talk about how the birth of his daughter changed his life and the idea that nobody knows how having kids will change their life until it happens. Angel discusses his current work, from political ads that helped young people get into office to working with the Allentown School District to represent all of the Lehigh Valley's children.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 6/29/24)

Michael Frassetto
Mike Frassetto is a Lehigh Valley native and long time community activist. He has made a career in supporting and mentoring young people and is the founder and executive director of Movement Moves Media, a local non-profit that helps young artists, musicians and media creators network and become entrepreneurs. Mike is a former educator in the Allentown School District, previously employed by Tesla and currently works in the medical cannabis industry. He helps young adults in Allentown get involved in the political process and run for elected positions. Recently, he produced two regionally nominated short documentaries, is an ultra-marathon runner and competed in an Ironman. Currently, he lives with his wife, daughter and dog in Breinigsville.
See stories by Michael Frassetto
