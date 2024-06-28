© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Inside the (610)

Bringing the Vibration with DJ Quick Draw and Sound Off | Inside the (610)

By Michael Frassetto
Published June 28, 2024 at 11:09 AM EDT

Mike Frassetto sits down first with DJ Quick Draw to talk about his journey through music creation, his favorite genres of music to perform and listen to, and his goal of providing the full Caribbean experience. He gives his view on the benefits of a festival like One Earth ReggaeFest and shares why he's excited to perform.

Then, Mike sits down with the members of Sound Off to talk about how the band got started and how they all found their way to music. They give a sneak peek into some of the music they'll be performing at the festival and talk about their plan to bring the vibration.

One Earth ReggaeFest is a day-long festival taking place at SteelStacks on July 6. More information can be found here.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

Tags
Inside the (610) DJ Quick DrawSound OffOne Earth ReggaeFestMusicSteelStacks
Michael Frassetto
Mike Frassetto is a Lehigh Valley native and long time community activist. He has made a career in supporting and mentoring young people and is the founder and executive director of Movement Moves Media, a local non-profit that helps young artists, musicians and media creators network and become entrepreneurs. Mike is a former educator in the Allentown School District, previously employed by Tesla and currently works in the medical cannabis industry. He helps young adults in Allentown get involved in the political process and run for elected positions. Recently, he produced two regionally nominated short documentaries, is an ultra-marathon runner and competed in an Ironman. Currently, he lives with his wife, daughter and dog in Breinigsville.
See stories by Michael Frassetto
