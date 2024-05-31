"Show Up and Focus On Your Intentions" with Kaleem Bailey and Nicole Gerhart | Inside the (610)

Mike Frassetto first welcomes Kaleem Bailey, also known as DJ Focus, to talk about his involvement in several festivals across Easton. They talk about the importance of tapping into whatever community you live in to get the best experience and the importance of remembering the 'E' in 'ABE.'

Then, Mike sits down with Nicole Gerhart, a Lehigh Valley native who's involved in real estate, interior design, and so much more. She tells her story of shifting from a hospital job to being her own boss and gives tips for those looking to pursue the same goals.

Together, Kaleem and Nicole illustrate their love for the Lehigh Valley, as someone who moved here as an adult and someone who's lived here their whole life.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 5/30/24)