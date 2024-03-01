"It's a Ton of Work, But It's Fulfilling Work" with Tony Ortiz and Chris Ormeno | Inside the (610)

Mike Frassetto digs into the media world with guests Tony Ortiz and Chris Ormeno, two Lehigh Valley residents making their way as content creators. They talk about their various projects, their journeys to their current positions, and the hard work that goes into reaching quality results.

Above all, they preach the idea that every failure is one step closer to success, and they discuss the constant evolution of content creation, as well as what it takes to continue in a career in the field.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 2/29/24)