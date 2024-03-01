© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Inside the (610)

"It's a Ton of Work, But It's Fulfilling Work" with Tony Ortiz and Chris Ormeno | Inside the (610)

By Michael Frassetto
Published March 1, 2024 at 11:14 AM EST

Mike Frassetto digs into the media world with guests Tony Ortiz and Chris Ormeno, two Lehigh Valley residents making their way as content creators. They talk about their various projects, their journeys to their current positions, and the hard work that goes into reaching quality results.

Above all, they preach the idea that every failure is one step closer to success, and they discuss the constant evolution of content creation, as well as what it takes to continue in a career in the field.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 2/29/24)

Tags
Inside the (610) Tony OrtizChris Ormenocontent creationMediaAILehigh Valley
Michael Frassetto
Mike Frassetto is a Lehigh Valley native and long time community activist. He has made a career in supporting and mentoring young people and is the founder and executive director of Movement Moves Media, a local non-profit that helps young artists, musicians and media creators network and become entrepreneurs. Mike is a former educator in the Allentown School District, previously employed by Tesla and currently works in the medical cannabis industry. He helps young adults in Allentown get involved in the political process and run for elected positions. Recently, he produced two regionally nominated short documentaries, is an ultra-marathon runner and competed in an Ironman. Currently, he lives with his wife, daughter and dog in Breinigsville.
See stories by Michael Frassetto
Related Content