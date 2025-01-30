Being Humble and Building Something with Rodney Bushe II and Bo Proctor | Inside the (610)

Mike Frassetto talks first with Rodney Bushe II about his belief in the Hedgehog Concept and how it helps him stay positive and keep moving forward. Rodney shares more about his upcoming performance event, Love Is Journey, and talks about the importance of enjoying life rather than being rich.

Then, Mike sits down with Bo Proctor to talk about the current events that have been on his mind. They discuss the Eagles' magical Super Bowl run, the current state of politics and politicians, and his upcoming streetwear expo.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 1/30/25)