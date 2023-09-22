© 2023
A Half-Century of Hip-Hop: J Capitol P, Qwanna Tatted, Andrew McIntosh, and Luis Bardales | Inside the (610)

By Michael Frassetto
Published September 22, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT
J Capitol P (left), Andrew McIntosh (second from left), Mike Frassetto (center), Luis Bardales (second from right), and Qwana Tatted (right)

This year marks a half-century since the birth of a major music genre: hip-hop.

To commemorate the occasion, Mike Frassetto welcomes J Capitol P, Qwanna Tatted, professor Andrew McIntosh from Northampton Community College, and Luis Bardales to talk about the growth and development of hip-hop nationwide and in the Lehigh Valley, as well as to highlight the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Awards Ceremony taking place on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. in the Musikfest Cafe.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 9/21/23)

Michael Frassetto
Mike Frassetto is a Lehigh Valley native and long time community activist. He has made a career in supporting and mentoring young people and is the founder and executive director of Movement Moves Media, a local non-profit that helps young artists, musicians and media creators network and become entrepreneurs. Mike is a former educator in the Allentown School District, previously employed by Tesla and currently works in the medical cannabis industry. He helps young adults in Allentown get involved in the political process and run for elected positions. Recently, he produced two regionally nominated short documentaries, is an ultra-marathon runner and competed in an Ironman. Currently, he lives with his wife, daughter and dog in Breinigsville.
