"There's Room for All of Us" with Justan Parker Jefferson Fields | Q:LV

Dr. Ashleigh Strange takes over hosting duties by talking with Justan Parker Jefferson Fields about the idea and event of pride, and what it means for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Justan talks about growing up with a supportive family and his journey to finding comfort in his identity as a Black, gay man. The pair discusses the importance of an event like Pride, the fun and amazing things to see and do while you're there, and the value of learning how to own who you are.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/10/24)