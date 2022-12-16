Mental Health Care During the Holidays with PSLV's Chloe Cole-Wilson and VYH's Emily Conners | Q:LV

Justan Parker Fields welcomes Chloe Cole-Wilson, Program Coordinator for Project Silk Lehigh Valley at Valley Youth House and Emily Conners, Associate Director of Development and Marketing at Valley Youth House for a conversation centered on mental health care, especially during the holidays.

They talk about how depression and mental health issues can affect anyone, how culture, identity, finances and other factors can play major roles in one's decision and ability to seek mental health care, as well as resources available to those seeking help - particularly members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Contributed photo / Marco Calderon Photography Emily Conners

Those who are in crisis can dial the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255 for free and confidential support, 24/7.

The Trevor Project aims to end suicide among LGBTQIA+ youth. 24/7 support by phone, text or online instant messaging is available here.

(Original air-date: 12/15/22)