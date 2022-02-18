Justan Parker Fields

Justan (he,him,his) is a community leader and co-founder of Change Now, a local nonprofit with a focus on the unsheltered neighbor population here in the Lehigh Valley. He also is co-founder and lead organizer for equality and justice with Black Lives Matter Lehigh Valley.

Justan cares about his community, but more importantly the people that reside in it. He grew up in Allentown and understands that with the right people in position to move this region forward, it will thrive from equity, inclusivity and proactive change. He has engaged community stakeholders, elected officials, leadership from local non-profits and those hoping to make real change in this world.

Justan recently joined WDIY as Volunteer Host of Q:LV in April 2022 and is the proud father of Shyllee and Shamaer and proud partner to Kevin and four cats.