Profiles in PRIDE - Liz Bradbury | WDIY Special News Feature

WDIY presents: Profiles in PRIDE with Justan Parker Fields.

To close out PRIDE month, Justan Parker Fields welcomes Director of the Training Institute, Liz Bradbury of the Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center for a conversation about the history of the LGBTQIA+ community in the Lehigh Valley and reflection of how far the community has come forward with recognition and equality.

In 2004, she co-founded PA Diversity Network, where she served as Executive Director for ten years. She helped lead successful efforts to pass model LGBTQ-inclusive non-discrimination and domestic partner legislation in nine PA municipalities. She served for 15 years on the Human Relations Commission of the City of Allentown (including three years as Chair) where she wrote the guidelines for discrimination investigations and trained investigators. She has encouraged many businesses to adopt equal spousal benefits. In addition to her work as Director of the Training Institute, Liz serves on the Pennsylvania Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force at the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.

She previously co-founded, and for ten years, coordinated PA Gay and Lesbian Alliance for Political Action. She has been called in as an expert to testify, speak, and debate on LGBTQ+ issues and marriage equality in dozens of venues. She created the national award winning photo project: Same-Sex Couples: Facing Inequality, which was displayed at Fortune 500 companies and the PA State Capitol in the years before PA achieved marriage equality.

Visit the Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center for more information on education, events and community.

(Original air-date: 6/30/22)