WDIY presents: Profiles in PRIDE with Justan Parker Fields.

This four-part series features one-on-one conversations with members of the Lehigh Valley LGBTQIA+ community reflecting on the impact Pride Month has on them, and how the community has handled adversity and grown in the Valley with acceptance and inclusion.

Part one welcomes community activist and organizer Enid Santiago to the conversation.

(Original air-date: 6/14/22)