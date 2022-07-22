© 2022
Senate Bill 1191 and Anti-Trans Sports Restrictions with Corinne Goodwin | Q:LV

Published July 22, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT
QLV-421.jpg

Justan Parker Fields welcomes Corinne Goodwin, President of the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project back to WDIY to discuss PA Senate Bill 1191, which aims to prevent transgender students from participating in school sports alongside their peers.

Q:LV celebrates LGBTQIA+ culture and community, while also inspiring and educating listeners. Listen in every third Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Business Beat or Wellness Lehigh Valley.

(Original air-date: 7/21/22)

Justan Parker Fields
Justan (he,him,his) is a community leader and co-founder of Change Now, a local nonprofit with a focus on the unsheltered neighbor population here in the Lehigh Valley. He also is co-founder and lead organizer for equality and justice with Black Lives Matter Lehigh Valley.
