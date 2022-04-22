Discussing Equity, Inclusion and Harmful Legislative Barriers with Corinne Goodwin and Chloe Cole-Wilson | Q:LV

For Justan Parker Fields' inaugural episode, in honor of the recent flag raising in Allentown celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility, he is proud to welcome Corinne Goodwin, Executive Director of the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project and Chloe Cole-Wilson, Program Coordinator for Project Silk.

They talk about the struggles and importance of equity and inclusion for transgender people, plus how recent bills moving through the Pennsylvania legislature banning transgender women’s participation in women’s sports, “Don't Say Gay” legislation and math book bans are harmful political barriers to peaceful coexistence.

Q:LV celebrates LGBTQIA+ culture and community, while also inspiring and educating listeners. Listen in every third Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Business Beat or Wellness Lehigh Valley.

(Original air-date: 4/21/22)