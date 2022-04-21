-
As the holidays approach, Justan Parker Fields welcomes Chloe Cole-Wilson from Project Silk Lehigh Valley and Emily Conners from Valley Youth House for a conversation about taking care of one's mental health, seeking assistance when necessary, and available resources.
Discussing Equity, Inclusion and Harmful Legislative Barriers with Corinne Goodwin and Chloe Cole-Wilson | Q:LVNew Q:LV Host Justan Parker Fields speaks with Corinne Goodwin from the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project and Chloe Cole-Wilson from Project Silk about the importance of equity and inclusion for transgender people, as well as the harmful barriers posed by legislation being proposed or passed in Pennsylvania and across the country.
