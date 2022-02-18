© 2022
Equity, Liberation, Inclusion and Access with BLMLV's Justan Parker Fields | Q:LV

Published February 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST
For Black History Month, Adrian Shanker welcomes Black Lives Matter Lehigh Valley founder Justan Parker Fields to the WDIY studios for a conversation about the intersections of movements for equity and liberation for marginalized communities with shared struggles for inclusion and access.

Q:LV celebrates LGBTQ+ culture and community, while also inspiring and educating listeners. Listen in every third Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Business Beat or Wellness Lehigh Valley.

(Original air-date: 1/20/22)

Adrian Shanker
Adrian Shanker, he/him pronouns, is the founding executive director of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown
See stories by Adrian Shanker
