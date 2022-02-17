-
For Black History Month, Adrian Shanker welcomes Black Lives Matter Lehigh Valley founder Justan Parker Fields to the WDIY studios for a conversation about the intersections of movements for equity and liberation for marginalized communities with shared struggles for inclusion and access.
-
