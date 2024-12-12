Seeking Your Own Liberation with Phyllis Alexander | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts welcomes Phyllis Alexander to talk about why she considers herself a consultant to liberation and her journey to viewing herself that way. She explains what it's like to live as someone who feels the need to show who she is and how the wounds she and the rest of the Black community face cause that.

Phyllis shares issues she views as prominent right now, including the idea of voting for a collective good. She talks about learning to excavate her internalized wounds and shares her hope for both young people and places like Allentown, where she spent decades of her life.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 12/12/24)