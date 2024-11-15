"What I Do Matters": Realizing Your Impact with PA Bucks | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts talks becoming a role model with PA Bucks, a local rapper and community leader. They discuss Bucks' time growing up with a loving family but living in a shaky home, and how the impact of drugs on Black families and communities has been normalized.

Bucks shares how music helped him hear stories like his and learn to share his own. He talks about realizing how big of an impact he has on the young people around him and how he continues to use that power to create positive and safe environments for as many people as he can.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 11/14/24)