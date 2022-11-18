Simple, Casual Elegance with a Touch of Whimsy: Civic Theatre's William Sanders | Q:LV

Justan Parker Fields welcomes William Sanders, Managing Artistic Director of the Civic Theatre of Allentown for a conversation about the power and energy of community theater.

Together, they talk about Civic Theatre's efforts to increase diversity, equity, inclusion and access to its performances, as well as its educational programs and the upcoming 2023 season. Justan and William also remember Civic Theater's former house manager and volunteer coordinator, Susan Fread.

(Original air-date: 11/17/22)