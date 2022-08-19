Love, Anger, Beauty, Authenticity: The Many Meanings of Lehigh Valley Pride with Eric Yoak and Ariel Torres | Q:LV

Lehigh Valley Pride is just around the corner! On this episode of Q:LV, Justan Parker Fields welcomes to the studio Eric Yoak, Major Events Manager at the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center and Ariel Torres, newly-promoted Associate Director at Lehigh University’s Pride Center and one of this year’s Lehigh Valley Pride Grand Marshals.

Together they talk about planning for Pride, advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community, being an active ally or accomplice, what Pride means to them, and more.

2022 Lehigh Valley Pride, "Be Loud!, Be Proud!" will take place Sunday, Aug. 21 from 12-6 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley in Allentown.

Q:LV celebrates LGBTQIA+ culture and community, while also inspiring and educating listeners. Listen in every third Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Business Beat or Wellness Lehigh Valley.

(Original air-date: 8/18/22)