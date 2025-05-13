"I Have to Be an Example for My Communities" with Jinx Leonard | Q:LV

On this episode, Robin Gow welcomes Jinx Leonard, a local activist and writer, to talk about her experiences moving to the Lehigh Valley and finding a community. They discuss their work with NEPA Stands Up and the importance of fighting for queer liberation while taking time to admire queer joy.

Jinx also shares their love of writing, and explains how she uses it to create representation that didn't exist when she was growing up. They talk about some of their writing influence and read a poem from their new book.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/13/25)