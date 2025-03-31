"There's Not One Way to Be Trans" with Rain Black | Q:LV

Robin Gow takes over hosting duties by welcoming local artist Rain Black for a conversation honoring Transgender Day of Visibility. Rain discusses the experiences and feelings incorporated into their art and their show at Muhlenberg that connects trans visibility and indigenous identity.

Rain also shares what visibility means to him and considers how the idea of the trans community and visibility has shifted during their lifetime. They also discuss their indigenous identity and the indigenous community present in the Lehigh Valley.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/31/25)