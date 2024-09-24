Honoring Love for What It Is: LGBTQ+ Marriage with Donna Forsythe | Q:LV

Dr. Ashleigh Strange sits down with Donna Forsythe of Lehigh Valley Celebrants to talk about the organization's work to officiate LGBTQ+ weddings in a way that's intimate, personalized, and original. Donna has officiated around 600 weddings so far, and she shares some of the shining moments from the long list of beautiful days.

Donna also talks about LV Celebrants' efforts to suggest inclusive vendors for all the related wedding needs, and the idea that you can sense a vendor's vibe very early on in the process. She also shares her organization's inclusive practices, their determination to put their money where their mouth is, and training available for those looking to become inclusive marriage officiants.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/22/24)