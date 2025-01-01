Support WDIY in Creative Ways as We Celebrate Our 30th Anniversary

As WDIY celebrates a milestone 30th anniversary, we're inviting you to explore creative ways to support our mission. Your support is crucial—thank you for considering WDIY in your charitable giving plans! Together, we can continue to make a difference through the power of public radio.

Make an Annual or Monthly Membership Donation

WDIY sustains itself through member donations — new members, renewing members, and extra gifts. Any amount is appreciated, but the Basic Membership starts at $60 for the year or $10 per month as a Sustaining Member. WDIY members are automatically signed up for our Weekly Ticket Giveaway emails, and they receive discounts to WDIY events throughout the year! Make a membership donation today through our online form.

Donating Appreciated Securities

One impactful way to support WDIY is by donating appreciated securities, such as stocks, bonds, or mutual funds that you have held for more than one year. This method of giving not only benefits the station but also offers you significant tax advantages. A donor can usually deduct the full fair market value of assets held longer than one year that have appreciated in value, such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. Additionally, the donor is not required to recognize any gains on the donation, and therefore does not pay federal capital gains tax on the donated assets. By contrast, if the donor first sold the appreciated assets, paid federal capital gains tax, and then donated the remaining cash to a charitable organization, he or she would have paid more tax and transferred a smaller amount to the organization.

Making a Qualified Charitable Distribution from Your IRA

If you are 70 ½ years or older, another advantageous way to contribute is through a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD) from your IRA. This method allows you to donate up to $105,000 per year directly from your IRA to WDIY without having to count this distribution as taxable income. A QCD can satisfy your required minimum distributions (RMDs) for the year, while you benefit from the joy of seeing your philanthropy at work without impacting your taxable income.

WDIY 30 Club – Celebrating 30 Years!

This year, as we mark WDIY's 30th anniversary, we reflect on the journey we've shared with you, our listeners and supporters. Your contributions have been instrumental in our success and continue to propel us forward.

Continue to show you support by joining the WDIY 30 Club with a monthly donation of just $30, and be part of a community that supports diverse news, music, and culture. As a thank you, you’ll receive an opportunity to work with your favorite show host for an hour of music that you pick! We'll feature you on our website and at our special June event, plus you'll receive exclusive WDIY swag. Every donation matters and keeps your favorite programs alive. Support us at our donation page today—because your support makes all the difference!

Thank you for thinking of WDIY as you plan your charitable giving. Here’s to celebrating 30 years of community-driven radio and looking forward to many more!

For more information on how to make these contributions, please contact WDIY Membership and Development Director Shamus McGroggan at shamusm@wdiy.org or 610-694-8100 x4..

