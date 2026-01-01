WDIY Sponsored Events Listings
Explore WDIY-sponsored events below. For more events across the region, visit the Discover Lehigh Valley events calendar.
Submit an event to Discover Lehigh Valley.
Ongoing
May 2026 through March 2027
National Museum of Industrial History
Cheers to 250! Brewing in America
Venue: National Museum of Industrial History
Time: Various
nmih.org.
October 2026
Friday, October 23, 2026 through Saturday, October 24, 2026
Zoellner Arts Center
Lehigh University Choral Arts
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 8:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Friday, October 23, 2026
Miller Symphony Hall
Jazz Upstairs series with The Steve Sandberg Quartet
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall, Rodale Room
Time: 7:30 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Sunday, October 25, 2026
NAMI Lehigh Valley
Pickleball for a Purpose, Fun for Everyone!
Venue: Pickleball Kingdom, 2180 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall
Time: 2:00 PM–5:00 PM
namilv.org.
Sunday, October 25, 2026
PA Jazz Society
Tatiana Eva-Marie
Venue: Congregation Brith Sholom
Time: 2:00 PM–4:30 PM
pajazzsociety.org.
Sunday, October 25, 2026
Miller Symphony Hall
The Met: Live in HD with Verdi’s Macbeth
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 12:55 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
National Museum of Industrial History
Trunk or Treat a free community event
Venue: National Museum of Industrial History
Time: 5:00 PM–7:00 PM
nmih.org.
November 2026
Sunday, November 1, 2026
Chamber Music Lehigh Valley
The Unlikely Room
Venue: Foy Concert Hall, Moravian University
Time: 3:00 PM
cmlv.org.
Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Moravian University
2026 Fall Lehigh Valley Partnership Summit: Leading Through Change
Venue: Moravian University, Haupert Union Building
Time: 4:30 PM
moravian.edu/summit.
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Touchstone Theatre
Fall Story Cabaret
Venue: Touchstone Theatre, 321 East 4th Street, Bethlehem
Time: 7:00 PM
touchstone.org.
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Zoellner Arts Center
the Jazz Repertory Orchestra: Three Afro-Cuban Moods
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 8:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Saturday, November 7, 2026 through Sunday, November 8, 2026
Miller Symphony Hall
The Allentown Symphony Orchestra presents: The William J. Fenza Memorial Concert with Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 7:30 PM Sat / 2:00 PM Sun
millersymphonyhall.org.
Saturday, November 7, 2026
National Museum of Industrial History
their 10th Anniversary Gala
Venue: National Museum of Industrial History
Time: 4:00 PM–7:00 PM
nmih.org.
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Zoellner Arts Center
Andy Grammer: One Man Show
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 6:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Thursday, November 12, 2026
The Boys and Girls Club of Allentown
Great Futures Celebration
Venue: Aster Event Center in Hyatt Place, Allentown
Time: 5 to 8pm
bgcallentown.org.
Friday, November 13, 2026 through Saturday, November 14, 2026
Zoellner Arts Center
the Lehigh University Philharmonic: America at 250
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 7:30 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Sunday, November 15, 2026
The Snow Goose Gallery
Holiday Group Show Benefiting WDIY show runs through December 19th 2026
Venue: Snow Goose Gallery, 470 Main Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018
Time: 1 to 5pm
thesnowgoosegallery.com.
Wednesday, November 18, 2026
Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
3rd Annual Nonprofit Impact Conference
Venue: Wind Creek Bethlehem
Time: 7:45am to 3:30pm
volunteerlv.org.
Thursday, November 19, 2026 through Sunday, November 22, 2026
The Berks County Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Busker Incognito's Blues and Boogie Weekend
Venue: Double Tree by Hilton, Reading
Time: various
buskerincognitobluesboogie.com.
Friday, November 20, 2026
Miller Symphony Hall
Jazz Upstairs series with the Eric Mintel Quartet
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 7:30 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Sunday, November 22, 2026
Miller Symphony Hall
The Met: Live in HD with MET Encore: Bizet’s Carmen
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 12:55 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Sunday, November 29, 2026
Zoellner Arts Center
Michael Feinstein “Coming Home: The Holiday Celebration” with special guest Mandy Gonzalez
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 4:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
December 2026
Friday, December 4, 2026 through Sunday, December 13, 2026
Pennsylvania Youth Theatre
Disney's Frozen Jr.
Venue: Charles A. Brown IceHouse, Sand Island, Bethlehem
Time: 2 and 7pm
123pyt.org.
Friday, December 4, 2026
Zoellner Arts Center
the Lehigh University Jazz Orchestra, Big Band and Jazz Combos
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 8:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Saturday, December 5, 2026
Zoellner Arts Center
the Lehigh University Lehigh University Wind Ensemble, Celebrating America’s 250th
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 7:30 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Saturday, December 5, 2026
Zoellner Arts Center
Lehigh University Choral Arts: Christmas Vespers
Venue: Packer Memorial Church at 4 and 8pm
Time: 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Friday, December 11, 2026
Miller Symphony Hall
Jazz Upstairs series with the Madelyn Dundon Quartet
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 7:30 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Saturday, December 12, 2026
Pennsylvania Youth Ballet
58th Annual Nutcracker
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 12 noon and 4pm
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Sunday, December 13, 2026
Pennsylvania Youth Ballet
58th Annual Nutcracker
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 12 noon and 4pm
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Sunday, December 13, 2026
Miller Symphony Hall
The Met: Live in HD with Saient-Saëns’ Samson et Dalila
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 12:55 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Saturday, December 19, 2026
Miller Symphony Hall
The Allentown Symphony Pops Orchestra presents: Holiday Pops
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 2 and 7:30 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Saturday, December 19, 2026
The Pennsylvania Camerata Singers
Holiday Concert
Venue: Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown
Time: 7:00 PM
pacameratasingers.com.
Sunday, December 20, 2026
The Pennsylvania Camerata Singers
Holiday Concert
Venue: Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown
Time: 2:00 PM
pacameratasingers.com.
Sunday, December 20, 2026
Zoellner Arts Center
Cherish the Ladies: A Celtic Christmas – Sunday
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 4:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
January 2027
Friday, January 15, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
Jazz Upstairs series with the Fusion Jazz Trio
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 7:30 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Saturday, January 23, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
The Allentown Symphony Pops Orchestra presents: Country Hits: Songs of Nashville
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 7:30 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Friday, January 29, 2027
Chamber Music Lehigh Valley
What Gets In
Venue: Peter Hall, Moravian University
Time: 7:30 PM
cmlv.org.
Saturday, January 30, 2027
State Theatre of Easton
Temple Grandin
Venue: State Theatre
Time: 7:30 PM
statetheatre.org.
Sunday, January 31, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
The Met: Live in HD with Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 12:55 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
February 2027
Tuesday, February 2, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 7:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Friday, February 5, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Lehigh University Jazz Faculty: The Great American Songbook
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 8:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Thursday, February 11, 2027
Touchstone Theatre
Winter Story Cabaret / An Evening of Personal Stories
Venue: Touchstone Theatre, 321 East 4th Street, Bethlehem
Time: 7:00 PM
touchstone.org.
Friday, February 12, 2027
Pennsylvania Youth Theatre
She Kills Monsters
Venue: Charles A. Brown IceHouse, Sand Island, Bethlehem
Time: 7:00 PM
123pyt.org.
Friday, February 12, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Darin Lewis, Composer & Conductor: There is truth in light
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 7:30 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Saturday, February 13, 2027 through Sunday, February 14, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
The Allentown Symphony Orchestra presents: Stravinsky’s Firebird
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 7:30 PM Sat / 2:00 PM Sun
millersymphonyhall.org.
Sunday, February 14, 2027
Pennsylvania Youth Theatre
Senior Cabaret
Venue: Charles A. Brown IceHouse, Sand Island, Bethlehem
Time: 7:00 PM
123pyt.org.
Friday, February 19, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Cantus: Wanting Memories: A Tribute to Music and Memory
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 7:30 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Friday, February 19, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
Jazz Upstairs series with the Simon Alliance
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 7:30 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Friday, February 26, 2027 through Saturday, February 27, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Lehigh University Philharmonic: Concerto Marathon!
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 7:30 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Saturday, February 27, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
The Allentown Symphony Orchestra presents: Family Concert, Romeo and Juliet
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 2:00 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
March 2027
Tuesday, March 2, 2027
Lehigh University
30th Annual Kenner Lecture on Cultural Understanding
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 8:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Friday, March 5, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
Jazz Upstairs presents: The Steve Sandberg Quartet
Venue: Rodale Room, Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 7:30 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Friday, March 5, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Lehigh University Jazz Repertory Orchestra: Hollywood Jazz
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 8:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Saturday, March 6, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 7:30 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Sunday, March 7, 2027
Chamber Music Lehigh Valley
Side A, Side B
Venue: Foy Concert Hall, Moravian University
Time: 3:00 PM
cmlv.org.
Sunday, March 7, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Michael Jorgensen, Violin & Steve Beck, Piano: Suite italienne
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 3:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Friday, March 12, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Palaver Strings
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 7:30 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Saturday, March 13, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
The Allentown Symphony Pops Orchestra presents: She’s Got Soul: Whitney Houston, Adele and More,
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 2 and 7:30 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Friday, March 19, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
Jazz Upstairs series with the Lisa Hilton Quartet
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 7:30 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Saturday, March 20, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
The Met: Live in HD with Kevin Put’s Silent Night
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 12:55 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
April 2027
Friday, April 2, 2027 through Saturday, April 3, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Lehigh University Choir, Dolce and glee Club
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 8:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Saturday, April 3, 2027 through Sunday, April 4, 2027
Chamber Music Lehigh Valley
Sing For Our Land
Venue: Charles A. Brown IceHouse, Sand Island, Bethlehem
Time: 7:30 PM Sat / 3:00 PM Sun
cmlv.org.
Saturday, April 3, 2027
The Allentown Symphony Association
The Met: Live in HD with Massenet’s Manon
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 12:55 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Friday, April 9, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Gravity and Other Myths: Ten Thousand Hours
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 7:30 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Saturday, April 10, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
the New York Jazz Repertory Orchestra: Hard Bop
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 8:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Saturday, April 10, 2027 through Sunday, April 11, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
Allentown Symphony Orchestra presents: Mozart’s Symphony No.40
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 7:30 PM Sat / 2:00 PM Sun
millersymphonyhall.org.
Friday, April 16, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
Jazz Upstairs series with the Warren Wolf Duo
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 7:30 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Friday, April 23, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Pilobolus: Trips
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 7:30 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Sunday, April 25, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Spring Student Jazz Concert
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 3:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Friday, April 30, 2027 through Saturday, May 1, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Lehigh University Philharmonic performing Fifty Years of Star Wars!
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 7:30 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
May 2027
Saturday, May 1, 2027
Touchstone Theatre
Bombazo
Venue: Touchstone’s Barrio Stage, 321 East Fourth Street, Bethlehem
Time: 3:00 PM
touchstone.org.
Sunday, May 2, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Lehigh University Symphony Band: Bell, Book and Candle
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 3:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Sunday, May 2, 2027
the Allentown Symphony Association
The Met: Live in HD with Verdi’s Otello
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 12:55 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Friday, May 7, 2027 through Sunday, May 16, 2027
Pennsylvania Youth Theatre
Roald Dahl's Matilda
Venue: Charles A. Brown IceHouse, Sand Island, Bethlehem
Time: 2 and 7PM
123pyt.org.
Friday, May 7, 2027 through Saturday, May 8, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Lehigh University Choral Arts: Choral Fantasy
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 8:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Friday, May 7, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
Jazz Upstairs series with the Clarice Assad Duo
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 7:30 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Sunday, May 9, 2027
Zoellner Arts Center
Lehigh University Wind Ensemble: Lauds!
Venue: Zoellner Arts Center
Time: 3:00 PM
zoellnerartscenter.org.
Friday, May 14, 2027
Chamber Music Lehigh Valley
Let It, Say It
Venue: Foy Concert Hall, Moravian University
Time: 7:30 PM
cmlv.org.
Sunday, May 16, 2027
Touchstone Theatre
The Young Playwrights Festival
Venue: Touchstone Theatre, 321 East 4th Street, Bethlehem
Time: 3:00 PM
touchstone.org.
Sunday, May 16, 2027
the Allentown Symphony Association
The Met: Live in HD with MET Encore: Puccini’s Tosca
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 12:55 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Saturday, May 22, 2027 through Sunday, May 23, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
The Allentown Symphony Orchestra presents: Holst’s The planets
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 7:30 PM Sat / 2:00 PM Sun
millersymphonyhall.org.
June 2027
Tuesday, June 1, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
Jazz Upstairs series with the Gabrielle Stravelli Quartet
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 7:30 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Saturday, June 5, 2027
Pennsylvania Youth Theatre
Dancers In Concert
Venue: Foy Hall, Moravian University
Time: 12 and 5PM
123pyt.org.
Friday, June 11, 2027
the Allentown Symphony Association
The Met: Live in HD with Wagner’s Parsifal
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 12:55 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
July 2027
Friday, July 9, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
Jazz Upstairs series with the Lovestruck Balladeers
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 7:30 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.
Saturday, July 17, 2027
Miller Symphony Hall
The Allentown Symphony Pops Orchestra presents: Rock Legends: Queen and Journey
Venue: Miller Symphony Hall
Time: 2 and 7:30 PM
millersymphonyhall.org.