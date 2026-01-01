WDIY Sponsored Events Listings

Explore WDIY-sponsored events below. For more events across the region, visit the Discover Lehigh Valley events calendar.

Submit an event to Discover Lehigh Valley.

Ongoing

May 2026 through March 2027

National Museum of Industrial History

Cheers to 250! Brewing in America

Venue: National Museum of Industrial History

Time: Various

nmih.org.

October 2026

Friday, October 23, 2026 through Saturday, October 24, 2026

Zoellner Arts Center

Lehigh University Choral Arts

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 8:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Friday, October 23, 2026

Miller Symphony Hall

Jazz Upstairs series with The Steve Sandberg Quartet

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall, Rodale Room

Time: 7:30 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Sunday, October 25, 2026

NAMI Lehigh Valley

Pickleball for a Purpose, Fun for Everyone!

Venue: Pickleball Kingdom, 2180 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall

Time: 2:00 PM–5:00 PM

namilv.org.

Sunday, October 25, 2026

PA Jazz Society

Tatiana Eva-Marie

Venue: Congregation Brith Sholom

Time: 2:00 PM–4:30 PM

pajazzsociety.org.

Sunday, October 25, 2026

Miller Symphony Hall

The Met: Live in HD with Verdi’s Macbeth

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 12:55 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

National Museum of Industrial History

Trunk or Treat a free community event

Venue: National Museum of Industrial History

Time: 5:00 PM–7:00 PM

nmih.org.

November 2026

Sunday, November 1, 2026

Chamber Music Lehigh Valley

The Unlikely Room

Venue: Foy Concert Hall, Moravian University

Time: 3:00 PM

cmlv.org.

Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Moravian University

2026 Fall Lehigh Valley Partnership Summit: Leading Through Change

Venue: Moravian University, Haupert Union Building

Time: 4:30 PM

moravian.edu/summit.

Thursday, November 5, 2026

Touchstone Theatre

Fall Story Cabaret

Venue: Touchstone Theatre, 321 East 4th Street, Bethlehem

Time: 7:00 PM

touchstone.org.

Saturday, November 7, 2026

Zoellner Arts Center

the Jazz Repertory Orchestra: Three Afro-Cuban Moods

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 8:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Saturday, November 7, 2026 through Sunday, November 8, 2026

Miller Symphony Hall

The Allentown Symphony Orchestra presents: The William J. Fenza Memorial Concert with Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 PM Sat / 2:00 PM Sun

millersymphonyhall.org.

Saturday, November 7, 2026

National Museum of Industrial History

their 10th Anniversary Gala

Venue: National Museum of Industrial History

Time: 4:00 PM–7:00 PM

nmih.org.

Sunday, November 8, 2026

Zoellner Arts Center

Andy Grammer: One Man Show

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 6:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Thursday, November 12, 2026

The Boys and Girls Club of Allentown

Great Futures Celebration

Venue: Aster Event Center in Hyatt Place, Allentown

Time: 5 to 8pm

bgcallentown.org.

Friday, November 13, 2026 through Saturday, November 14, 2026

Zoellner Arts Center

the Lehigh University Philharmonic: America at 250

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 7:30 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Sunday, November 15, 2026

The Snow Goose Gallery

Holiday Group Show Benefiting WDIY show runs through December 19th 2026

Venue: Snow Goose Gallery, 470 Main Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018

Time: 1 to 5pm

thesnowgoosegallery.com.

Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

3rd Annual Nonprofit Impact Conference

Venue: Wind Creek Bethlehem

Time: 7:45am to 3:30pm

volunteerlv.org.

Thursday, November 19, 2026 through Sunday, November 22, 2026

The Berks County Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Busker Incognito's Blues and Boogie Weekend

Venue: Double Tree by Hilton, Reading

Time: various

buskerincognitobluesboogie.com.

Friday, November 20, 2026

Miller Symphony Hall

Jazz Upstairs series with the Eric Mintel Quartet

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Sunday, November 22, 2026

Miller Symphony Hall

The Met: Live in HD with MET Encore: Bizet’s Carmen

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 12:55 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Sunday, November 29, 2026

Zoellner Arts Center

Michael Feinstein “Coming Home: The Holiday Celebration” with special guest Mandy Gonzalez

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 4:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

December 2026

Friday, December 4, 2026 through Sunday, December 13, 2026

Pennsylvania Youth Theatre

Disney's Frozen Jr.

Venue: Charles A. Brown IceHouse, Sand Island, Bethlehem

Time: 2 and 7pm

123pyt.org.

Friday, December 4, 2026

Zoellner Arts Center

the Lehigh University Jazz Orchestra, Big Band and Jazz Combos

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 8:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Saturday, December 5, 2026

Zoellner Arts Center

the Lehigh University Lehigh University Wind Ensemble, Celebrating America’s 250th

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 7:30 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Saturday, December 5, 2026

Zoellner Arts Center

Lehigh University Choral Arts: Christmas Vespers

Venue: Packer Memorial Church at 4 and 8pm

Time: 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Friday, December 11, 2026

Miller Symphony Hall

Jazz Upstairs series with the Madelyn Dundon Quartet

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Saturday, December 12, 2026

Pennsylvania Youth Ballet

58th Annual Nutcracker

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 12 noon and 4pm

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Sunday, December 13, 2026

Pennsylvania Youth Ballet

58th Annual Nutcracker

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 12 noon and 4pm

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Sunday, December 13, 2026

Miller Symphony Hall

The Met: Live in HD with Saient-Saëns’ Samson et Dalila

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 12:55 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Saturday, December 19, 2026

Miller Symphony Hall

The Allentown Symphony Pops Orchestra presents: Holiday Pops

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 2 and 7:30 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Saturday, December 19, 2026

The Pennsylvania Camerata Singers

Holiday Concert

Venue: Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown

Time: 7:00 PM

pacameratasingers.com.

Sunday, December 20, 2026

The Pennsylvania Camerata Singers

Holiday Concert

Venue: Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown

Time: 2:00 PM

pacameratasingers.com.

Sunday, December 20, 2026

Zoellner Arts Center

Cherish the Ladies: A Celtic Christmas – Sunday

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 4:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

January 2027

Friday, January 15, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

Jazz Upstairs series with the Fusion Jazz Trio

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Saturday, January 23, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

The Allentown Symphony Pops Orchestra presents: Country Hits: Songs of Nashville

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Friday, January 29, 2027

Chamber Music Lehigh Valley

What Gets In

Venue: Peter Hall, Moravian University

Time: 7:30 PM

cmlv.org.

Saturday, January 30, 2027

State Theatre of Easton

Temple Grandin

Venue: State Theatre

Time: 7:30 PM

statetheatre.org.

Sunday, January 31, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

The Met: Live in HD with Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 12:55 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

February 2027

Tuesday, February 2, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 7:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Friday, February 5, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Lehigh University Jazz Faculty: The Great American Songbook

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 8:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Thursday, February 11, 2027

Touchstone Theatre

Winter Story Cabaret / An Evening of Personal Stories

Venue: Touchstone Theatre, 321 East 4th Street, Bethlehem

Time: 7:00 PM

touchstone.org.

Friday, February 12, 2027

Pennsylvania Youth Theatre

She Kills Monsters

Venue: Charles A. Brown IceHouse, Sand Island, Bethlehem

Time: 7:00 PM

123pyt.org.

Friday, February 12, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Darin Lewis, Composer & Conductor: There is truth in light

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 7:30 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Saturday, February 13, 2027 through Sunday, February 14, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

The Allentown Symphony Orchestra presents: Stravinsky’s Firebird

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 PM Sat / 2:00 PM Sun

millersymphonyhall.org.

Sunday, February 14, 2027

Pennsylvania Youth Theatre

Senior Cabaret

Venue: Charles A. Brown IceHouse, Sand Island, Bethlehem

Time: 7:00 PM

123pyt.org.

Friday, February 19, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Cantus: Wanting Memories: A Tribute to Music and Memory

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 7:30 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Friday, February 19, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

Jazz Upstairs series with the Simon Alliance

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Friday, February 26, 2027 through Saturday, February 27, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Lehigh University Philharmonic: Concerto Marathon!

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 7:30 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Saturday, February 27, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

The Allentown Symphony Orchestra presents: Family Concert, Romeo and Juliet

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 2:00 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

March 2027

Tuesday, March 2, 2027

Lehigh University

30th Annual Kenner Lecture on Cultural Understanding

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 8:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Friday, March 5, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

Jazz Upstairs presents: The Steve Sandberg Quartet

Venue: Rodale Room, Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Friday, March 5, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Lehigh University Jazz Repertory Orchestra: Hollywood Jazz

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 8:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Saturday, March 6, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 7:30 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Sunday, March 7, 2027

Chamber Music Lehigh Valley

Side A, Side B

Venue: Foy Concert Hall, Moravian University

Time: 3:00 PM

cmlv.org.

Sunday, March 7, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Michael Jorgensen, Violin & Steve Beck, Piano: Suite italienne

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 3:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Friday, March 12, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Palaver Strings

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 7:30 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Saturday, March 13, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

The Allentown Symphony Pops Orchestra presents: She’s Got Soul: Whitney Houston, Adele and More,

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 2 and 7:30 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Friday, March 19, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

Jazz Upstairs series with the Lisa Hilton Quartet

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Saturday, March 20, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

The Met: Live in HD with Kevin Put’s Silent Night

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 12:55 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

April 2027

Friday, April 2, 2027 through Saturday, April 3, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Lehigh University Choir, Dolce and glee Club

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 8:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Saturday, April 3, 2027 through Sunday, April 4, 2027

Chamber Music Lehigh Valley

Sing For Our Land

Venue: Charles A. Brown IceHouse, Sand Island, Bethlehem

Time: 7:30 PM Sat / 3:00 PM Sun

cmlv.org.

Saturday, April 3, 2027

The Allentown Symphony Association

The Met: Live in HD with Massenet’s Manon

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 12:55 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Friday, April 9, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Gravity and Other Myths: Ten Thousand Hours

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 7:30 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Saturday, April 10, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

the New York Jazz Repertory Orchestra: Hard Bop

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 8:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Saturday, April 10, 2027 through Sunday, April 11, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

Allentown Symphony Orchestra presents: Mozart’s Symphony No.40

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 PM Sat / 2:00 PM Sun

millersymphonyhall.org.

Friday, April 16, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

Jazz Upstairs series with the Warren Wolf Duo

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Friday, April 23, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Pilobolus: Trips

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 7:30 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Sunday, April 25, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Spring Student Jazz Concert

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 3:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Friday, April 30, 2027 through Saturday, May 1, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Lehigh University Philharmonic performing Fifty Years of Star Wars!

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 7:30 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

May 2027

Saturday, May 1, 2027

Touchstone Theatre

Bombazo

Venue: Touchstone’s Barrio Stage, 321 East Fourth Street, Bethlehem

Time: 3:00 PM

touchstone.org.

Sunday, May 2, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Lehigh University Symphony Band: Bell, Book and Candle

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 3:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Sunday, May 2, 2027

the Allentown Symphony Association

The Met: Live in HD with Verdi’s Otello

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 12:55 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Friday, May 7, 2027 through Sunday, May 16, 2027

Pennsylvania Youth Theatre

Roald Dahl's Matilda

Venue: Charles A. Brown IceHouse, Sand Island, Bethlehem

Time: 2 and 7PM

123pyt.org.

Friday, May 7, 2027 through Saturday, May 8, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Lehigh University Choral Arts: Choral Fantasy

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 8:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Friday, May 7, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

Jazz Upstairs series with the Clarice Assad Duo

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Sunday, May 9, 2027

Zoellner Arts Center

Lehigh University Wind Ensemble: Lauds!

Venue: Zoellner Arts Center

Time: 3:00 PM

zoellnerartscenter.org.

Friday, May 14, 2027

Chamber Music Lehigh Valley

Let It, Say It

Venue: Foy Concert Hall, Moravian University

Time: 7:30 PM

cmlv.org.

Sunday, May 16, 2027

Touchstone Theatre

The Young Playwrights Festival

Venue: Touchstone Theatre, 321 East 4th Street, Bethlehem

Time: 3:00 PM

touchstone.org.

Sunday, May 16, 2027

the Allentown Symphony Association

The Met: Live in HD with MET Encore: Puccini’s Tosca

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 12:55 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Saturday, May 22, 2027 through Sunday, May 23, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

The Allentown Symphony Orchestra presents: Holst’s The planets

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 PM Sat / 2:00 PM Sun

millersymphonyhall.org.

June 2027

Tuesday, June 1, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

Jazz Upstairs series with the Gabrielle Stravelli Quartet

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Saturday, June 5, 2027

Pennsylvania Youth Theatre

Dancers In Concert

Venue: Foy Hall, Moravian University

Time: 12 and 5PM

123pyt.org.

Friday, June 11, 2027

the Allentown Symphony Association

The Met: Live in HD with Wagner’s Parsifal

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 12:55 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

July 2027

Friday, July 9, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

Jazz Upstairs series with the Lovestruck Balladeers

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 7:30 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.

Saturday, July 17, 2027

Miller Symphony Hall

The Allentown Symphony Pops Orchestra presents: Rock Legends: Queen and Journey

Venue: Miller Symphony Hall

Time: 2 and 7:30 PM

millersymphonyhall.org.