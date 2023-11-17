Fostering and Funding Creativity with Sarah Merritt and Chris Hudock | LV Business Beat

Sally Handlon discusses the Creative Business Loan Fund with Sarah Merritt, Director of Pennsylvania Creative Communities and the PA Council on the Arts, and Chris Hudock, Associate Director for Business Development at Community Action Lehigh Valley.

The group talks through the loan program's purpose and who it serves. They highlight the creative heart of Pennsylvania and the goal of funding businesses working to add to it.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/16/23)