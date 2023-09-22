Keeping SCORE of Local Business Resources with Gene Murtha | LV Business Beat

Sally Handlon highlights the resources available at SCORE Lehigh Valley with her guest Gene Murtha, an 11-year volunteer and business expert in the toy, game, and gift industry, as well as international sales.

SCORE Lehigh Valley provides business consulting/mentoring to all business stages – profit and nonprofit. As a Lehigh Valley business catalyst, last year it provided expertise which created more than 550 jobs and started 57 new businesses. And, as part of a national network, SCORE Lehigh Valley also offers expertise through a wide range of diverse industries.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/21/23)