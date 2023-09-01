Exploring the Lehigh Valley's Economic Present and Future with LVEDC's Don Cunningham | LV Business Beat

Maintaining a vibrant business community requires having a diversity of industries, workers, collaboration and vision.

Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation’s President and CEO Don Cunningham joins Sally Handlon to provide an update on the attraction of the regional business community for national and international companies.

Don also talks about a new joint marketing initiative with Discover Lehigh Valley to increase the awareness of the Lehigh Valley in these markets, and provides an update on the recent completion of a Tech Hub application for the area, the selection process and potential opportunities.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/31/23)