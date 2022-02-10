-
An almost $400,000 donation is going to help spruce up and improve building façades along Hamilton Street. WDIY’s James Johnson has more.
Greg Capogna welcomes Victoria Montero and Jackie Finelli from St. Luke's University Health Network to talk about an on-the-job training program in phlebotomy, then chats with Candace Moody from Community Action Lehigh Valley about the recent virtual launch of the new “Color Outside the Lines” initiative.
'Color Outside the Lines': Taking Stock of the New Year with CALV's Dawn Godshall | The Jennings ReportAlan Jennings welcomes Dawn Godshall from Community Action Lehigh Valley to talk about what the new year has in store, Lehigh County’s rental assistance program, and the recent virtual launch of the Color Outside the Lines initiative.
