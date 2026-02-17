© 2026
Trailblazers

"Teach a Man to Fish" with CACLV's Dawn Godshall | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published February 17, 2026 at 3:11 PM EST

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Dawn Godshall, CEO of Community Action Lehigh Valley (CALV), to talk about what it takes to lead an organization built around helping people move from crisis to stability and long term success.

Dawn shares her personal path from growing up in foster homes in Buffalo, New York, to the conversation that changed everything and led her to the work of Community Action. She reflects on leading through difficult moments and emphasizes the role of partnerships, donors, and volunteers.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 2/17/26)

Trailblazers Dawn GodshallCommunity Action Lehigh ValleyLeadershipBlack womenCommunity
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
