"Teach a Man to Fish" with CACLV's Dawn Godshall | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Dawn Godshall, CEO of Community Action Lehigh Valley (CALV), to talk about what it takes to lead an organization built around helping people move from crisis to stability and long term success.

Dawn shares her personal path from growing up in foster homes in Buffalo, New York, to the conversation that changed everything and led her to the work of Community Action. She reflects on leading through difficult moments and emphasizes the role of partnerships, donors, and volunteers.

