Melody Bradford

Melody Broadford is a board member for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association. She is also the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's monthly show highlighting entrepreneurship and leadership in the Lehigh Valley.

Melody began her career on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, working for the internationally-renowned Young and Rubicam Advertising Agency in Corporate Communications and Account Management role. Since then, she has built a career in marketing, sales, economic development, and television production, with particular focus on helping businesses grow and thrive in the Lehigh Valley. She currently serves as a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union, and before then worked with PBS39 and created and co-produced the EMMY award-winning show, Lehigh Valley Rising, whose focus was on businesses and leaders that are making an impact regionally and around the world. She's excited to be a part of the WDIY Board of Directors, working in service to the mission of the organization.