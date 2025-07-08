© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Trailblazers

"Looking Through the Eyes of Grace" with David Robertson | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published July 8, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with David Robertson, founder of Joshway, a nonprofit guiding youth to positive paths in life. David shares how he's been inspired by his family, and how the loss of his brother sparked his mission.

David shares how he came to work with Shift4 in financial technology and talks about his definition of success. He also welcomes Glenn Breslauer, author of their book Joshway and the Power of Resilience.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 7/8/25)

Trailblazers David RobertsonJoshwayYouthtechnology
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
