"Looking Through the Eyes of Grace" with David Robertson | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with David Robertson, founder of Joshway, a nonprofit guiding youth to positive paths in life. David shares how he's been inspired by his family, and how the loss of his brother sparked his mission.

David shares how he came to work with Shift4 in financial technology and talks about his definition of success. He also welcomes Glenn Breslauer, author of their book Joshway and the Power of Resilience.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 7/8/25)

